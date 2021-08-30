All round star Rivers ensures Roffey stay third

Theo Rivers starred for Roffey CC in their win at Haywards Heath CC. Picture by Phil Norris

Heath laid a sound platform, but once Harnoop Kalsi had dismissed both openers the innings lost momentum - until, from 49-3 - skipper Callum Smith (37) and Max Barson (60) set about a recovery.

When stand-in keeper Jagota stumped Barson, Heath were 166-6, but a 67 run unbroken seventh wicket stand facilitated a challenging target, despite Rivers’ 3-29 and Kalsi also snaring three victims.

But, for the second week running, Roffey executed their victory strategy perfectly – with openers Jagota smashing 75 off 51 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, while Rivers played the anchor role batting through for 102 not out.

The pair put on 146 for the first wicket, before Jethro Menzies’ two scalps, and Charlie Dowdall’s one, induced a slight wobble.

But, from 189-4, Rivers, accompanied by Mike Norris, shepherded Roffey across the line without further alarms.

Rivers told the County Times: “It was great to get my second ton in two weeks, and to win back to back away games chasing competitive totals down.

"On a personal note, I feel that my hard work with coach Simon Fearnley is paying off – and I hope to finish the season with a third 100 in a row next week (when Roffey welcome Brighton & Hove).”

Meanwhile, Preston Nomads CC are uncatchable champions with 379 points, with East Grinstead CC second on 344 points, and Roffey third (300), 21 clear of Three Bridges CC.

At the foot of the table Haywards Heath have 204, 15 shy of Cuckfield CC, while Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC won again, giving them a 16 point cushion above the relegation zone.

Brighton & Hove CC are seventh on 240, after being walloped by Preston Nomads by 175 runs.