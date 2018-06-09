All are welcome as West Chiltington remember Tim with day of T20s

West Chiltington & Thakeham will remember their former captain Tim Monday with a day of T20s this June.

On June 24, they club will host Aldershot and Wisborough Green in a day of cricket and World Cup football to remember their much-loved former captain, who passed away last season.

In a fitting tribute on the Sunday closest to his birthday, Chilt have invited two of Tim’s former sides to help pay tribute to him with a day of white-ball action at Mill Road.

There will be plenty of cricket as well as food and drink off the pitch, which is how Tim would have wanted it.

All local clubs are invited to send those that remember him, and even those that didn’t, to come and celebrate the life of a man who was so well loved across the West Sussex cricketing fraternity.

Tim, who captained both Chilt and Wisborough to promotions in his time at the clubs, died suddenly last July during a 1st XI game at the Recreation Ground.