Aims and additions at Trinity, Southwater, Barns Green, Wisborough, Heath and Pulborough

The cricket season gets into full swing on Saturday with the Sussex League campaign getting under way.

Restructuring over the winter has seen the exciting development of just one big league introduced across the county.

Rising Barns Green star, Nick Cooper, honing his skills in the nets as Sussex CCC.

We have caught up with our local sides to get the latest on their summer recruitment, departures, overseas and aims for the season.

Horsham Trinity captain Ben Chappels believes they have the potential to have a solid season in Division 5 West.

They have strengthened both their batting and bowling line-up with the addition of Max McAteer from Horsham and Darren McDonald, who has rejoined after a few years away from the side.

And Chappels hinted there could be further additions as they get their league campaign under way at home to Eastergate this Saturday.

He said: “There could still be a possibility of getting a couple of other strong players in early season.

“Unfortunately any friendlies have been made impossible for most clubs due to weather conditions. However, we have managed to have a busy winter in the nets. It’ll be interesting to see how the teams get on with the lack of match practice.

“We have a lot of potential to do well this year. I think the sides around us will agree, we’re not a side that should be touching the bottom of the table, so it would be good to turn this around in 2018.

“I’m glad we still have the varying formats. I think this worked well last year. There are a couple of teams in Division 5 West that we haven’t faced before, or certainly not for a long time, so it’ll be interesting to see what they bring.

“We’re also glad the likes of Southwater and Arundel are still there. It’s good to play at nice grounds and have had good games against these two.”

Southwater captain Alex Harding is striving for consistency to help them achieve a ‘successful’ season.

They just missed out on promotion from the old West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 last season, but will by playing in Division 5 West this year.

Harding has reported that they have managed to keep the core of their squad together and are aiming to challenge at the top of the table.

He said: “The squad hasn’t changed massively from what we have had over the past few years which is nice. I think the key is for us to get consistency with availability and our starting 11 to be as similar as possible each week. If we can get that then we will have a successful year.

“As long as we concentrate on what we can control, there is no reason we shouldn’t be challenging for the top spots. There are a lot of strong local teams in the league so we need to be at our best each week.

“We haven’t gone for an overseas as it is so much more difficult now to get them here. We are putting a conscious effort into developing our strong colts section, trying to get a few of them into the first team in the next three years.”

Barns Green are looking to build on the success of recent seasons, focusing on the promising crop of colts that have emerged in the past few years.

Three successive pro-motions for both the 1st and 2nd teams means expectations are high but, with the league restructure, no game will be taken for granted.

New first team skipper Will Currie has returned from a winter playing cricket in New Zealand – and is looking to make the most of that experience. He said: “A lot of our colts who played their first adult cricket last year have improved massively during the off-season.

“We are looking for a solid showing in Division 5, and to ensure we hold our own with tough games against sides like Southwater, Worthing Chipps and Trinity. With the youth potential and strength in depth, I believe we can play some even better cricket.”

Green sent 10 of their best young players to targeted Sussex sessions over the winter, which has driven the improvement.

Overseas player Anthony Quinn has also returned and is looking to surpass his 48 league wickets from last time.

Green begin their league season with a tough home game versus West Wittering, especially since the first-team squad will be attending the wedding of star batsman Matt Bassett.

It’s all about playing ‘good-quality cricket’ at Wisborough Green this season.

James Sadler is once again captaining the side as they ply their trade in Division 5 West.

They have bolstered their ranks by signing both Chris Plaister and Jordan Bell from Roffey and have had none of last season’s side departing.

They, like many others, have had a stop-start pre-season due to the weather, but Sadler is excited to get their new campaign under way at Arundel on Saturday.

He said: “We had made two new additions. Chris is a batsman and Jordan an all-rounder. We are excited how they can add strength and quality to the first XI.

“We have had good pre-season nets indoors, but the weather has stopped any training matches. So that has been very frustrating. Hopefully the weather will warm up soon and we are looking forward to some great matches during the season.

“I’m not sure we will go as far to make any prediction, we just want to play good-quality cricket and see where that takes us.”

There have been comings and goings at Broadbridge Heath over the winter, but the club will be chasing promotion this year in Division 7 West.

After a productive pre-season of nets down in Hove they are ready to hit the ground running under captain Tom Endacott.

They have strengthened their ranks with number of new players this season after losing a few key from last year.

Endacott said: “Jordan Ruff has moved up to Manchester to take up a position at a school as head of PE.

“We have also lost Matt Atkins, who captained so well last year, to a prolonged Achilles injury.

“In terms of incomings, we have notably picked up an intimidating left-arm seamer in Ben Procter, a handy all-round player in Josh Beegan and a strong opening batsman in Doni James.

“Other incomings to note are Kannan Surendran, Suraj Rajan, John Barnett, Nick Gristwood, Mario Alphonso and a returning Jug Judge. All will be welcome to the club and we wish them all profitable seasons.

“Both first and second teams are expected to have strong seasons this year, both chasing promotion.”

With the first team in Division 7 West, the second XI will be plying their trade in Division 11 West North.

Pulborough would be happy with mid-table mediocrity in Division 8 West this season, but have not ruled out having one eye on a third consecutive promotion.

Since being forced to withdraw their 1st XI from the West Sussex Invitation League in 2016, ’Borough have been rebuilding and are starting to find a truer level again.

They finished as runners-up in Division 5 of the former structure last season and have added a couple of recruits in Alex Wadey and Saager Patel, while retaining all of last year’s squad.

Pulborough’s Peter Wood said: “We have signed Alex Wadey from Lurgashall who is an excellent keeper/batsman and will strengthen us hugely. Saager Patel joins us from Ram and when not working will add greater strength.

“After two successive promotions we would be happy with a mid-table finish, but could push for a third promotion.

On the restructure, Wood added: “We are very happy as we enjoy 40-over cricket. We are playing a few of the better teams from last season and of course a few new ones, including local rivals Storrington.”