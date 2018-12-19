Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman aims to bounce back against Carlisle United

Crawley Town will be looking to turnaround their recent form which has seen them lose their last two matches when they host Carlisle United this Saturday.



Reds midfielder Dannie Bulman wants to bounce back after being winless in the league in their last six matches.



Speaking to the Crawley Town website www.crawleytownfc.com Bulman admitted: “We’re in a bit of a rut at the moment. We haven’t won on the road since Lincoln but we will be back on the pitch to put it right on Saturday.”



The Red Devils are now six points off the relegation zone but will be facing a tough test, having only managed to beat Carlisle once in ten meetings in the Football League back in September 2012.



Top scorer Ollie Palmer will serve his second of a three-match suspension after a red card against Northampton.



Filipe Morais and Mark Connolly are injury doubts for head coach Gabriele Cioffi.



Saturday also sees the return of former Crawley midfielder Mike Jones who was part of the team that achieved Crawley’s highest Football League position (2012-13) that saw the Reds finish tenth in League One.



Carlisle top scorer and ex-Horley Town player Ashley Nadesan - who once had a trial for Crawley - has scored eight goals this season after arriving on loan from Fleetwood Town in August.