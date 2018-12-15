Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi keen to come away from Macclesfield with a result

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is keen to halt his side's run of five successive defeats on the road when they visit bottom of the table Macclesfield Town this afternoon.

The Silkmen have only won two matches at the Moss Rose this season and only three in the league in total.

But they will be welcoming their new manager, former England, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sol Campbell to only his second league game in charge and his first at home in what is his first managerial appointment.

Cioffi realises their opponents will be highly motivated to impress their new boss.

He said: "They have a new manager, so his players will give 110 per cent to show him they are the best player in the league and deserve to play.

"We are going there and want to come back with a point - we want to stop these results which are not fair away from home.

"They are a physical squad and if they are going to give 110 percent, we have to give 120 percent!"

Cioffi will be without Ollie Palmer who begins the first of a three-game ban following his sending-off during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home by Northampton Town.

Filipe Morais (finger), Mark Connolly (hamstring) and Jimmy Smith (knee) are also ruled out through injury.