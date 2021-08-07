Horsham Boxing Club's Prince reigns supreme in first bout of the season

Coach Danny Essex (left) and ‘Prince’ Rohith Jose of Horsham Boxing Club

All of the club was behind him and many came to support Prince, as he is fondly known in the gym.

And he did not disappoint, scoring a first round stoppage against a very game opponent from Britannia Boxing Club.

Coach Danny Essex said: “Rohith has based his style around one of his idols, Floyd Mayweather, and for a novice he is actually making this style work for him in sparring and now competition.

“Most boxers have a little bit of nerves on fight day, especially for their first bout, but Prince was completely calm, relaxed and in a jovial mood.

“He has got natural ability and looks to be a real force in his weight division.”

Last week, 16 of the senior squad boxers went to the SSE Arena, Wembley to support former Southern Counties champion and now professional, Sam Noakes, and Joe Joyce.

Female club captain Libby Baker added: “It was great that so many of the squad boxers came together to go to an event since Covid and was good for team bonding.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and it shows the family environment the club creates.”

Horsham Boxing Club is open to all, either for competitive boxing or just to get fit.