Horsham Boxing Club's Perry falls to heartbreaking defeat in national semis

Charlie Perry (right) in action in the National Championship semi-finals

After winning the Southern Counties Championship, Charlie was confident heading into his bout in the final four against Drew Docherty of Tommy Coyles Boxing Academy, based in Kingston-upon-Hull.

Using his height and reach Horsham Boxing Club’s Charlie controlled the first round, catching Docherty with a right cross, nearly putting him to the canvas.

The second round was the same and Charlie was ahead on the judges’ scorecards.

From left: Noah Jolly, Charlie Perry, Rohith Jose, Serojen Mugunthan and Ben Carbone

As the third started, Docherty knew he was behind and came out strong.

Docherty caught Charlie as he moved backwards and off balance, and the ref gave Charlie a standing count.

The bout continued with Docherty chasing and five seconds from the final bell, landed another punch which the ref gave another count for.

Unhurt, Charlie was perplexed when the bout was waved out, under the two counts in one round rule.

Horsham Boxing Club coach Danny Essex said: “I’m gutted for Charlie, he was boxing to instruction, using the ring and his lovely range.

“To be stopped with five seconds to go was just heart-wrenching but hey, that’s boxing. I’m really happy with how everyone is coming along."

On the same day, Horsham boxers made their way to Luton to box on the Hockwell Ring show.

Rohith Jose had his third bout, winning a unanimous points decision against Tuheed Khan of Hockwell Ring.

Composed and punch-perfect, Jose controlled the bout from the first bell and will be weighing in for the Youth Development Championships at the end of this month.

Also making his debut on the show was Serojen Mugunthan, who was unlucky not to get the win as he looked in control of the bout.

He will be face Izan Chaudary, also of Hockwell Ring, in a rematch at the end of the month. He will also be entering the Youth Developments.

Zack Rhioui, Noah Jolly and Ben Carbone who all boxed on the Pound For Pound show in Southampton.

Zack, 13, showed no sign of ring rust and boxed really well in spite of a long lay off due to Covid restrictions. Zack looked strong and beat Harry Ford of Leigh Park on points.

Ben, who had not boxed in nine years, was in a barnstormer against James Bird of Bognor ABC.

Both unloaded big punches and certainly entertaining the crowd. Giving away weight. Ben was happy with how the bout went, despite losing on a split decision.

Noah, having lost his first bout, was not going to be beaten this time round, as he faced off against Evan Cope, also of Bognor ABC.

From the first round Noah was putting on pressure and using his jab to tee up power punches. Continuing the same pressure in the second, he was able to force the referee into stopping the bout.

Essex added: “We have another busy couple of weeks with another seven boxers out and then our home show on Saturday, November 6 at the Drill Hall.