Horsham Boxing Club pair taste victory in Andover

Horsham Boxing Clubs Marley Bygrave (left) and Rohith Jose (right) enjoyed a great night in Andover

Rohith Jose, Serojen Mugunthan and Marley Bygrave have been some of the hardest workers in the gym as of late, and Friday saw that hard work put into action for two of the boxers.

An hour-and-a-half before they were due to weigh in, Serojen’s opponent pulled out of their bout, leaving the Horsham lad to watch from the sidelines.

Coach John Essex said: “Serojen was absolutely gutted not to box. He was itching to have his first bout and to be let down so close to making his debut, was very unfortunate for him. We are hoping to get him out in the next couple of weeks.”

Rohith was first to box in what was his second bout but the result was the same as the first, stopping his opponent in the opening round.

Countering with a right cross within seconds of the opening bell, Jose jolted the head of Tommy Knight, of In Your Corner ABC, and was clearly in control.

Knight used his long jab to try to keep Jose at bay without success as the Horsham boxer was pressing the action.

After catching Knight with a combination of punches, the referee had seen enough and called a halt to the contest.

Marley was up next. Boxing on his 22nd birthday, Marley was not going to be denied the win against a tough, unbeaten Jake Johnson of Wells Boxing Club.

Within seconds of the bell, Marley caught Johnson with a solid left hook which sent the Well’s boxer backwards.

Feeling the strength of Marley, Johnson looked to attack abut the Horsham boxer landed an uppercut hook which again saw Jake pushed back with Bygrave now trying to unload.

The referee jumped in and gave Johnson a standing eight count, before calling the contest off and declaring Marley the winner.

Essex added: “Success breeds success. With each win the club is just getting stronger and stronger, each boxer is trying to out do the next but in a positive way, helping to push each other along.