Horsham boxers show why club is a force - report and pictures

James Dawes in the corner with coach Libby Baker

Ten-year-old Ferad Yetik opened the show in a skills bout against Petersfield’s Dennis Coffey.

Ferad put on a real show with punch variety and looked eager to impress the crowd. Being a skills bout, both lads’ hands were raised at the end and they received a standing ovation.

James Dawes, 14, was up against Scott Snelling of Whitehawk. Landing long stiff jabs from the southpaw stance, he was out pointing Snelling. James won unanimously.

George Teague-Smith in the corner with coach Danny Essex

Freddie Warner faced Alfie Keetch of Sevenoaks Boxing Club. From the first bell, Keetch showed slick boxing skills and movement, catching Warner of Horsham by surprise. However, Freddie picked up the pressure and in the second round, Freddie landed combinations to the head and body. In the last round, Freddie dislocated his shoulder. In extreme pain and unable to box on, the bout was waved off with Freddie in the lead.

Noah Jolly boxed against Worthing’s Daniel Todd. Todd, the taller of the two, looked in control but Noah used his speed and pressure to swing the bout his way. Noah was declared the winner.

Bobby Bishop boxed against Harrison Lambert. Harrison was declared victor over what was a good bout for Bobby against the Britania Boxing Club talent.

Horsham saw their second loss when Harvey Dowding took on Itai Benhua from the Petersfield club.

Madhav Purcell

Serojen Mugunthan, known as Spice, scored the first stoppage of the evening against Sahil Khan of Crawley. He landed power punches from the off.

Ben Carbone opened the second part of the show against well-schooled Shaun Sharma of The Ring Boxing Club. In an action-packed three rounds, Carbone was the busier of the boxers, forcing Sharma to box on the back foot. Carbone was awarded the win in a great contest.

Callum Bailey took on an awkward southpaw in Aamir Yakubu from IQ Boxing Club. Callum was landing some good shots, but some were falling short.

Most thought Callum did enough to win, Aamir Yakubu was awarded the victory on a split decision.

Zack Treliving and his opponent

Ryan Yems, son of Crawley Manager John Yems, faced Sean Keaney of Purley. He looked the slicker boxer, making Keaney miss and landing quick counters. Ryan also picked up the victory.

Having recently joined Horsham ABC, George Teague-Smith was eager to notch up his first victory.

George glided round the ring catching Nathan Brown of IQ Boxing Club with crisp jabs and doubling up his rear hand.

The crowd fell silent as the MC declared Brown the winner. However, quickly realising his mistake, he reversed the decision.

Ben Carbone and his opponent

Horsham nice guy Zack Treliving made the crowd roar on his entrance to the ring. Having sold 40 tickets, he was a crowd favourite.

Against Daniel De La Cruz of Sevenoaks, Zack was declared the winner.

Last up was club captain Madhav Purcell against Shane Williams, also of IQ Boxing Club.

Both lads started fast, but Madhav was victorious, having landed with more consistency.

Coach Danny Essex said: “It was a great night for Horsham Boxing Club. We had eight wins, another could’ve gone either way. We have had a lot of feedback on how much everyone enjoyed the evening and what a great atmosphere the Drill Hall creates.”

Female club captain Libby Baker and Harry Radenhurst, having both recently passed their Level 1 coaching course, got their first experience of running a corner. Libby said: “Having handed up a few times, I was excited but slightly nervous to be the coach getting in the ring. Having known James Dawes since he was around 10, I was delighted to be in his corner to see him get the win.”