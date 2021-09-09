Horsham boxers notch double for club in Brighton

Callum Bailey with Danny Essex at Brighton

In possibly their best start to a season, Horsham Boxing Club celebrated another two wins at the Brighton and Hove show.

The show hosted the Southern Counties Schools championships finals and Charlie Perry, 14, boxed for Horsham against unbeaten John Mobey of the Coopers Boys’ BC in Southampton.

Both boys started strong, landing big shots. Mobey looked to unload but Perry landed combinations and moved side to side, making Mobey miss.

Charlie Perry

As the second round started, Perry stepped up the pace, hitting Mobey with big right-hand crosses, swaying him.

The third was similar but this time the ref stepped in to give Mobey a standing eight-count. At the final bell, Perry was awarded a unanimous victory.

Callum Bailey, 19, was up next with his first bout against Josh Groves of Whitehawk BC, also having his first.

Both used jabs well in the first round. Towards the end of the round, Bailey started to take over, using quick one-two combinations. The second and third saw both boys starting to trade punches, of but Bailey had the better of it and the judges gave it to him on a split decision.

HBC coach Danny Essex said: “Callum boxed well, he has put a lot of work in and deserved the win on his cleaner punches and punch selection.