BOXING: Jones believes he could have done some damage if the fight had continued longer

Crawley and Capel boxer Ben Jones he was about to come into his own as the second half of his Commonwealth title fight beckoned.

The Crawley pugilist took a count in the fourth when he was knocked to the canvas.

But he was got back immediately into the contest and actually enjoyed his best spell in the fifth round.

However the end came after 19 seconds of the sixth round when he was knocked out by a big right hook.

Jones said: "It's a shame I didn't get to the second half of the fight.

"It was getting close and I wanted to put my pressure on push him into deep waters.

"It didn't quite happen and I got caught with a shot."

Jones praised Bellotti but reckoned he could have given a better display in the rounds to come as the Bomber was starting to slow down.

"He's a good fighter, don't get me wrong, he can punch.

"From the second round he was starting to tire and was getting slower and I was ready to put him a position he wasn't comfortable in."