BOXING: Crawley's Ben Jones Commonwealth title challenge ends in sixth-round defeat by Reece Bellotti

Crawley and Capel boxer Ben Jones

Crawley and Capel boxer Ben Jones lost his Commonwealth Featherweight title fight when he was knocked out by defending champion Reece Bellotti.

Competing in front of an audience of around 9,000 at the prestigious O2 Arena in London in a show shown live on Sky TV, the Sussex star was counted out by referee Ian John-Lewis after 19 seconds of the sixth round following a big overhand right.

Jones was floored in the fourth round following a vicious body shot but he recovered well and finished the round strong.

The fifth was arguably his best round as he landed a good overhand right punch and had his opponent on the back foot for the majority of the round.

This was possibly his downfall as in the sixth he pressed forward to keep up the good form and was caught with an impressive shot.

Bellotti controlled the first three rounds, with Jones responding well to what was thrown at him. However the champion repeated landed the biggest shots to Jones' head and body.