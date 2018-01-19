Blue Star u17s just edged into silver medal position

Mud was the order of the day when the Sussex Cross Country Championships took place at Bexhill Down.

The recent rain meant that the underfoot conditions proved very testing for the athletes. Blue Stars picked up an individual medal in the Under 15 Boys’ race where Ash Williams had a great run and despite slipping over near the finish he held on to take the bronze medal, running 16m50s. Samuel Richards finished 23rd (18m43s) and Olly Arnold 37th (20m27s) to give the team a sixth place finish.

Horsham Blue Star - Ash Williams

Another medal came in the Under 17 Men’s race where the team were just edged into the silver medal position by just two points by the team from Brighton.

Luke Burgess led the team home, where he was just edged out of the medals when he finished fourth in 18m04s, the same time as given to the athlete in third place. Burgess was supported by Jacob Cann who was eighth in 18m43s, and Bradley Burke who finished in 12th place (19m33s) with Josh Barnett finishing 14th (19m39s).

Alex Richer had a good run in the Under 17 Women’s race to finish fourth in 21m46s, and the Senior Women’s race saw Elspeth Turner have another good run to finish 8th (27m25s) and be the leading veteran to finish, with Clare Richer finishing 54th (34m06s) and Maisie Boast 60th (35m45s)

Ryan Rothe led home the Blue Stars in the under 13 Boys’ race, finishing an excellent 16th in 13m50s, and with Reuben Marsden 21st (13m58s) and James Andrews 29th (14m20s) saw the team finish in 8th place.

Jasmine Tamblin finished 28th in the Under 13 Girls’ race, running 16m41s. Jonathan Arnold was the leading Blue Star in the Senior Men’s race, finishing 58th in 48m53s.

At the South of England Indoor Championships, held at Lee Valley, Dan Dearden cleared a personal best 3.05m in the Pole Vault to take gold in the Under 15 Boys’ event. Also in this age group Seb Wallace picked up two silver medals, leaping 5.81m in the Long Jump and then clearing 1.66m in the High Jump, whilst in the Under 15 Girls ‘Long Jump Cleo Tomlinson took a silver medal with a leap of 4.99m.