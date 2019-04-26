Steyning Bowls Club women set to celebrate 50th anniversary

Steyning Bowls Club will celebrate 50 years of women members on Wednesday (May 1).

It was not until 1969 that women were first allowed to join, although the club started in 1933.

... and the women of Steyning Bowls Club today

The first women paid an annual fee equivalent to £2.10 and they agreed to 5 shillings (25p) to cover the cost of a dressing room mirror.

The club now plays many mixed matches as well as single-sex games.

The women’s captain, Sheila Barnes, said: “We intend to make this a year to remember.

“We will be celebrating later in the season when we will invite old members to join us for a very special tea.

“This year will be a busy one with friendly games and local competitions.”

Bowls has seen massive changes over the past 50 years, and is now a much more relaxed and friendly game.

Women are no longer required to wear hats, gloves and skirts.

There is a more casual approach with the accent on enjoyment and the social side of the game.

The club welcomes new members with all levels of experience, and there are free taster sessions every Thursday evening during May.

The sessions start at 6pm on the green in Memorial Playing Field, Steyning.

All equipment is provided – you just need flat soled shoes or trainers.

For further information about the club visit www.steyningbowlsclub.com