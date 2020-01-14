Police help in the Big Freeze of 2010

In this week’s nostalgia column, we look back to the January 15 edition in 2010 and a community brought together in a crisis.

Here is what one of our reporters wrote at the time:

Horsham town centre. View from Swan walk car park. Photo by Steve Cobb

Police have been helping communities in the Horsham district during the cold weather.

On Saturday, PC Jon Walker and Special Constable Guy Fielden, of Horsham police, were on foot patrol in the town centre and the Bennetts Road area.

PC Walker said: “In the town we cleared and swept ice from around the Shelley Fountain after a young girl fell over in front of us. The public showed their appreciation for our efforts.”

The officers then walked along Eversfield Road, Horsham, where they found a postal worker struggling with her bags as she was unable to use her bike.

Warning sign on College Hill, Steyning. Photo by Steve Cobb

“She had completed half her round and was carrying about four empty sacks which were wearing her down. We offered to take the bags back to the sorting office to help her out.”

The officers then got chatting to two members of the community who lived in Oakhill Road who said it was nice seeing the police out and about walking.

“I was aware that a lot of elderly people live in Oakhill Road and I asked if they had seen all the neighbours this week,” PC Walker said.

They pointed out an address a few doors down where a man in his late 80s lives.

Horsham town centre, the Carfax. Cheerful in the face of adversity. Photo by Steve Cobb

“We knocked on his door and he came to the door with his shoes and coat on. We checked he was all right which he confirmed he was, but he added he was going off to the One Stop newsagents to get bread and milk etc.

“We explained that it was very slippery underfoot and very cold with a biting wind.

“We offered to go to the shop for him to get his weekend groceries. He was very grateful for this and we returned 30 minutes later with his items.”

Police also came to the rescue of residents at a mobile home park in Steyning cut off by the snow.

Officers were called about 9.30am to Mount Park in Bostal Road on Monday.

PC Mike Dowling, of Steyning police, said: “Several of the residents were elderly and many residents were now running out of bottled gas as the delivery vehicle couldn’t make it through the snow.

“Sussex Police collected gas bottles from Four Seasons Fuel in Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst and using their four wheel drive Land Rover delivered them to Mount Park enabling the occupants to heat their homes.”