Fireworks night: Looking back to bonfire fun in 2007
As the nights draw in and bonfire night approaches we look back to the 2007 Ashington C of E First School fireworks in 2007.
A fantastic display wowed the crowd with colourful fireworks lighting up the night sky.
HOR 041107 Fireworks at Ashinton C of E First School. Georgia Brummell 8. DM MAYOAK0003566678
Horsham
HOR 041107 Fireworks at Ashinton C of E First School. DM MAYOAK0003566662
Horsham
HOR 041107 Fireworks at Ashinton C of E First School. Georgia Brummell 8 with glow bands. DM MAYOAK0003566681
Horsham
HOR 041006 Southwater fireworks display. DM MAYOAK0003364704
Horsham
View more