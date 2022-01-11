The best warm winter coats for boys and girls

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s the time of year when days are shorter, nights are longer, temperatures are colder and the weather is wetter.

So, we all need to make sure that we’re wrapped up warm - and that includes the little ones.

What do I need to look for in a good winter coat?

A good winter coat will provide warmth and also protection from water.

Choosing the correct coat for your child will be the difference between them wanting to enjoy the great outdoors all throughout the winter season and asking to go home.

No matter which coat you pick, you’ll want to be sure it will keep them dry and snug but is also breathable so that they can be as comfortable as possible while they play and socialise.

It’s important that it’s also roomy enough for them to wear their favourite winter jumper underneath too, and also allow enough space for them to be able to move freely.

You also want there to be enough space for them to grow through the season - and if you buy smartly then the coat you choose will also last them winter after winter.

Below are nine of the best winter coats available for boys and girls of all ages.

For even more great fashion and beauty buys, check out our Recommended section.

Zip-Through Teddy Jacket Zip-Through Teddy Jacket £37.00 Extra fluffy 4.5/5 This coat will make your little one feel like they are being hugged from the outside. It’s made of super-soft borg material and has a practical zip-up front so they can quickly get wrapped up and then run off to enjoy playtime. Finished with a rounded collar, vibrant floral trims and heart-patterned patch pockets. Available in sizes 2 to 12 years. Buy now

Borg Button-Up Jacket Borg Button-Up Jacket £35.00 Cuddly choice 4/5 Crafted from a cosy fleece, this is another teddy inspired jacket which really will make your little one look like one of the sweet teddies from their toy collection. It fastens right to the top, keeping in the warmth, with mock-wooden buttons for a traditional finish. There’s also bear-face patches at the front and little ears on the hood. Available in sizes 0 to 4 years. Buy now

Cosy Sherpa-lined Anorak Cosy Sherpa-lined Anorak £42.00 Unisex coat 4/5 This cosy hooded anorak, with a bright and colourful pattern, will delight boys and girls alike. They won’t have to worry about the great British weather when they have this on because it is water resistant, has a soft sherpa lining and zips up right to the chin. The rain and cold will be kept out and the warmth will be kept in. Available in sizes 2 to 12 years. Buy now

3-in-1 Star Print Fisherman Coat 3-in-1 Star Print Fisherman Coat £34.00 Adaptable coat 4.5/5 This is a brilliant coat as it can be changed according to the weather and temperature conditions of the day. The padded inner layer can be worn together with the colourful star print outer for an extra cosy feel, or simply wear the two parts separately when something a little more lightweight is needed. Available in sizes 2 to 7 years. Buy now

Stormwear™ Borg Lined Fisherman Coat Stormwear™ Borg Lined Fisherman Coat £34.00 Classic style 4.5/5 The fisherman coat is a classic style of coat, and that’s because it’s timeless. This one has a a lovely borg lining to keep kids warm and cosy. The fabric is water repellent so it’s ready for when the rain comes too. There’s two large front pockets too, so they can carry around everything they need. Available in sizes 6 to 16 years. Buy now

The Stormwear™ Floral Lightweight Padded Jacket The Stormwear™ Floral Lightweight Padded Jacket £16.00 Cost effective choice 4/5 This might be a lightweight jacket, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not effective at keeping the wearer warm. It has a snug hood and cosy wadding for warmth, and zip pockets to keep their gloves safe when they don’t need to wear them. It’s also made of a water repellent fabric so it will keep the little one dry when the rain comes. Available in sizes 2 to 16 years. Buy now

Boys’ Reversible Perrito Jacket Boys’ Reversible Perrito Jacket £76.50 Reversible choice 4.5/5 This durable jacket is made of recycled material, so it’s a sustainable choice. It can also be warn two ways, so they can have two different looks for the price of one. The material used to fill the jacket reduces heat loss and increases warmth, even in the coldest temperatures, while the water repellent material provides protection from the rain. Available in sizes XS to XL, and five different colours including TNF black (pictured) and hero blue. Buy now

Youth 1996 Printed Retro Nuptse Jacket Youth 1996 Printed Retro Nuptse Jacket £210.00 Investment 4.5/5 This jacket might be on the more expensive side, but it’s one that they will wear year after year so it’s a real investment piece. It’s lightweight and can even be packed in to is own pouch for easy travel. The lofty down insulation will keep them cosy even in the coldest of conditions, while the lightweight fabric - which is also recycled - will help regulate body temperature and keep you them feeling as comfortable as possible. Available in sizes XS to XL, and five different colours including moonlight ivory-metallic (pictured) and sweet violet. Buy now