These are the top 30 break-up songs of all time - with Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' voted top

The 1979 hit single is the go-to choice among love-scorned and heartbroken Brits thanks to its rousing chorus and lyrics like “I've got all my life to live” and “Go on now, go, walk out the door”.

It fought off a host of empowering tunes and songs of despair – including Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way’.

‘Crying’ by Roy Orbison also secured plenty of votes, along with Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’, and Whitney Houston’s version of ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Other popular break-up tunes include Sinead O’Connor’s Prince-penned hit, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, Al Green’s ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?’ and Carol King’s ‘It’s Too Late’.

Adele’s infamous ‘Someone Like You’ completed the top 10.

Bespoke break up song

The research of 2,000 adults was commissioned by Sky Mobile, which has collaborated with rapper Lady Leshurr to create a new bespoke break-up song, ‘Time to 65075’.

The track’s music video is raising awareness of the Text To Switch service available to all UK mobile phone owners on any network.

And it pays homage to several iconic rap and R’n’B videos - eagle-eyed viewers will spot tributes to the likes of Nelly & Kelly’s ‘Dilemma’, Missy Elliot’s ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’, and Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’.

Paul Sweeney, managing director at Sky Mobile, said: “Time to 65075 is the break-up anthem we all need this summer to help us dance to a fresh start.”

Lady Leshurr added: “We’re all in the mood for a City Boyz and Hot Girl Summer, so what better time to ditch your bad relationships.”

The study also found more than half of adults have listened to music to help them get over an ex – rising to 72 per cent among those aged 18 to 24.

And a quarter have a specific song they turn to when they’re feeling broken-hearted, frustrated, or indeed of some positive inspiration.

Break up songs

On average, those polled listened to their go-to break-up song a whopping 16 times in a row at the height of their heartbreak.

While 64 per cent of those polled have a song they can no longer listen to as it reminds them of an ex.

And a high proportion of respondents could very well be turning to such hits over the warmer months.

Carried out through OnePoll, the research also found 24 per cent of those currently with a partner have ‘considered’ ending their relationship this summer.

It also emerged 27 per cent of mobile phone owners are also thinking about dumping their mobile provider at some point in the next 12 months – with six in 10 unaware this can be done by text.

TOP 30 BREAK-UP SONGS

1. Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive

2. Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine

3. Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

4. Roy Orbison – Crying

5. Carly Simon – You’re So Vain

6. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

7. Sinead O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Al Green – How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?

9. Carole King – It’s Too Late

10. Adele – Someone Like You

11. Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind

12. Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart

13. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

14. Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger

15. Natalie Imbruglia – Torn

16. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

17. Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

18. Taylor Swift – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

19. Kelly Clarkson – Since U Been Gone

20. Boyz II Men – End Of The Road

21. James Blunt – Goodbye My Lover

22. Beyoncé – Single Ladies

23. Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex

24. Destiny’s Child – Survivor

25. Coldplay – Fix You

26. Sam Smith – Stay With Me

27. Robyn – Dancing on My Own

28. Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor

29. Beyoncé – Irreplaceable