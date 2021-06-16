‘Several people’ injured after Greenpeace protester parachutes into stadium at France v Germany match

UEFA has said that “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

UEFA has confirmed that “several people” are being treated in the hospital for injuries sustained after a Greenpeace protester parachuted into the stadium at the Euro 2020 France v Germany game in Munich.

The Greenpeace activist - who had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on his parachute - landed heavily on the pitch and was given medical attention before being escorted away by security.

‘Reckless and dangerous action’

Debris fell on to the pitch and into the stands when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera, with France head coach Didier Deschamps seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

Greenpeace’s German Twitter account confirmed the stunt was a protest against tournament sponsor Volkswagen, demanding an end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

UEFA has now said that “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

A statement released to the PA news agency said: “Shortly before the start of tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly entered the stadium from the air and tried to land on the pitch.

“This inconsiderate act – which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending – caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action.

“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.