Where is the boundary of Horsham town?

Why is the West Sussex County Times now referring to the geographical location of the proposed housing and business park development to the north of the A264 as ‘North Horsham’, whereas all parties have previously (and many still do!) referred to it as ‘North of Horsham’?

I have long understood that the northern boundary of Horsham town was the A264, in which case the proposed development will be a new community, with a new identity that is geographically located to the north of Horsham town.

Chris Smith

Primrose Copse, Horsham