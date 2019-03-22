Temporary closure of KFC may ease Horsham traffic

Following the news of the temporary closure of KFC for a refurbishment, a reader submitted the following letter.

I gave a silent cheer when I noticed that the KFC branch in the Bishopric, Horsham, had closed.

Perhaps now there would be an end to the queue back to Merryfield Drive causd by parking outside this fast food outlet.

The parking on yellow lines here, to which our parking ‘assistants’ seem to turn a blind eye, obstructs the left-hand filter lane and hence the entire traffic light controlled intersection.

Chris Elphick

Lyons Road, Slinfold