Pride in new leisure centre

The opening of Horsham’s new leisure centre, The Bridge, is something that Horsham District Council is quite rightly proud of and I am confident that, overall, the centre will prove to be a much needed replacement of the old one.

Horsham council and council employees should be applauded for delivering the new leisure centre - but equally so should the people who dragged them to the decision to build it!

HDC’s decision in 2011 to close and demolish the old centre was rejected by a staggering number of people.

If it wasn’t for the individuals, groups and clubs (combined with excellent coverage from the County Times and other local and national media) who pulled together and fought the 2011 decision, I am sure there would not be a leisure centre in Broadbridge Heath today.

Everyone who contributed to the campaign to retain a leisure centre deserves a massive thank you.

Whether you signed the petition, took part in the public demonstrations, stood outside and/or attended the council meetings, wrote letters or spent innumerable hours fighting behind the scenes - or are one of the few councillors who disagreed with the majority - without your help this centre almost certainly would not exist.

Well done Horsham council for listening!

Tony Johnson

St Leonards Road, Horsham