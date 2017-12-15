Letters: ‘Damsels in distress’ thank their helpers

A couple of letters revealing recent acts of kindness.

Through your newspaper I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the kind passers-by who helped and comforted me when I slipped and fell on the ice outside TK Maxx in Horsham on Saturday morning 25th November.

I had hit my head and was unable to move until the ambulance arrived an hour later.

These kind, selfless people stayed with me the whole time, offering me comfort, support and encouragement, even giving me their coats and scarves to keep me warm whilst we waited.

I would also like to thank the staff from Blacks and TK Maxx for the blanket and sleeping bag they supplied to help keep out the cold.

Thank you to all those wonderful people for their compassion and kindness, I wish that I could see you all again to thank you personally and I just hope that you see this letter to know how grateful I am to you all and to let you know that I have made a full recovery.

Thank you, thank you.

Virginia Smithurst

Quail Close, Horsham

-------------------

Many, many thanks to the two heroes who took me and my mobility wheelchair home on Saturday November 25.

When it broke down in Horsham Marks and Spencer’s I was stranded - a real ‘damsel in distress’.

They deserve public recognition for their superb customer care and I would be obliged if M&S can let me know if I am allowed to give them a ‘thank you’ gift.

Thanks again and very best wishes.

Diana Hewitson

Mill Bay Lane, Horsham