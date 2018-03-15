Letter: Would you like to be part of a community allotment project?

A community allotment, set up by and run by an enthusiastic group of volunteers from Transition Horsham, is looking for people who would like to have a go at growing their own food.

If you would like to learn to grow your own fruit and vegetables organically in a friendly and informal environment, or don’t have the time to commit to a plot of your own, or if you have skills you would like to share with others, we would love to hear from you.

Work parties take place every second Saturday afternoon, and some weekday afternoons to be arranged.

We are at the Chesworth Allotment site at the end of Arun Way off the Brighton Road. If you would like to find out more please email us at allotment@transitionhorsham.org.uk

Valerie Hampshire

Rushams Road, Horsham