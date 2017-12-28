Letter: Will Post Offices fill the void?

The branch bank closures are premature.

For a start it appears that the more rural areas are being being played off against the more urban areas.

Will the banks pay for customers’ transport needing to get to Horsham or Chichester ? What about the needs of vulnerable people ?

There are major deficiencies with online as yet more apps drain the powers and memory of one’s iPhone.

A question I would like to ask is whether there are plans to put in more post offices complete with bank facilities and ATM machines as a substitute for bank branch outlets?

This question is plausible. If banks are plausible, post offices are public sector.

Will post offices fill the void?

John Barstow

The Fleet, Fittleworth