Letter: Town looking sorry for itself

I read somewhere that the verges in North Parade, Horsham were not being cut until the spring flowers had retreated back into the ground, sounds fair enough.

However the rest of the grassed areas and verges around Horsham look as if they haven’t been cut at all in 2018.

Couple the weeds with all the tyre-marked verges, our lovely town looks very sorry for itself. The problem is when an area falls into disrepair it rarely returns to its original former glory.

Surely HDC/WSCC can find the money for some civic housekeeping. Nature has given us a beautiful landscape for our town we must look after it better.

Steve Swain

Ryecroft Drive, Horsham