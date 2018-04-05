Letter: Thought

Last weekend we celebrated Easter, through the giving and receiving of Easter Eggs and together with Christians worldwide remembering the solemnity of Holy Week leading up to the Crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday, and his Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Christians believe that Jesus is risen from the dead and is alive to be met and be known by everyone, even here in Sussex over 2,000 years later. Because of the Resurrection of Jesus we have all been offered the gift of life, with hope and purpose, through a relationship with God.

We become disciples when we accept that the events of Easter have a meaning and significance for us personally, and together we can put into effect the teaching of Jesus to love and care for everybody around us.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said: “Do we put our lives in Jesus’ hands and find life and hope, or do we seek to live our own way? There is no neutral option.”

Unlike Easter Eggs, Jesus is the gift that will last forever.

The Rev Kate Bailey

St John’s Church, Broadbridge Heath