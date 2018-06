Billingshurst and District branch of Arthritis Research UK would like to thank everyone in Billingshurst who so kindly gave to our street collection on Saturday May 26. The amount raised was £202.55 for which we are extremely grateful.

This amount will help fund the many research projects being organised throughout the country into a cure for arthritis. Thank you.

Chris Fuller

Chair, Billingshurst and District branch of Arthritis Research UK, Hurstlands, Billingshurst