Letter: Stop moaning about Horsham

I wish to comment on Mr Robert Worley’s letter (January 4) and would ask him to ‘stop moaning about Horsham’.

Perhaps if he had stayed in Dulwich he would have been a happier person.

I was born in Horsham and have lived here for 82 years.

Like my friends and acquaintances we think it is a lovely town in which to live.

I agree that there have been some mistakes but things can always have been improved with hindsight.

Where are all the lovely hanging baskets formerly in West Street which have been replaced with bushes in ugly boxes?

What a pity we cannot bring back Martin Pearson and his team who had such a dynamic and forward looking vision for Horsham.

J. Knight

Grebe Crescent, Horsham