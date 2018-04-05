Letter: Remembrance

The campaign for a one-off retail closure across the UK for Remembrance Sunday 2018 is gathering momentum.

Early Day Motion 1036 launched by Kate Hoey MP has been signed by MPs across party lines including by Worthing MP Sir Peter Bottomley.

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls exactly on November 11, exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent. Hence the case for a one-off retail closure to enhance the peace and decorum inherent in Remembrance Sunday and for more working people and their families to get the chance to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events.

The necessary piece of legislation to provide for retail closure across the UK for Remembrance Sunday 2018 can only be a wonderful opportunity for all MPs and Peers to rise above daily divides and come together in genuine unity.

In the meantime I would like to thank Sir Peter Bottomley for his support and to express the hope that other Sussex MPs sign Early Day Motion 1036.

John Barstow

Member : Usdaw Executive Council, The Fleet. Fittleworth