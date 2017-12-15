Letter: Railway along the Downs Link?

The Secretary of State for Transport has hinted about a reversal of some Beeching rail cuts.

Could this have some application in the case of the Downs Link? The joining up diagonally of Guildford and Brighton has obvious strategic attractions. As well as convenience for passengers such a link would also be good for industrial and trade connections.

This diagonal link includes many an industrial estate and of course farms.

A reinstatement of the rail link would help foster a real hub of industry and enterprise along the Downs Link area.

John Barstow

The Fleet, Fittleworth