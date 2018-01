Please please please can we start a campaign to reduce the minimum stay in all the Horsham car parks.

Now that the system is ticketless, surely we can just pay for the time we are there. Perhaps per 20 minutes.

I would certainly use the town and the town centre shops more often, pop in and out, if I could pay for a shorter time.

I realise I can, and do, walk to town from my address but others are not so lucky...

Lynne Mckinney

Trundle Mead, Horsham