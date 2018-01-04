Letter: Magnificent total raised by Horsham Lions Club

Throughout December Horsham Lions Club collected at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco’s and Newbridge Nurseries.

We would like to thank all these business for their assistance. We have also had Santa visiting Southwater.

Regrettably he was unable to go to North Horsham due to the weather, but we were glad to see he managed to visit everybody on Christmas Eve.

I am very pleased to announce that the Lions managed to collect a total of £4,251.63 with these collections and we would like to thank the people of Horsham and surrounding areas for their great generosity.

The Lions have spent £3,088 in providing food and toy parcels for the needy of Horsham at this vital time and the money raised has covered that cost and will enable us to help other needy people throughout 2018.

These collections and the collation of the parcels would not have happened without great efforts being put in by the Lions and their friends.

If you would like to be involved with helping your community in 2018 why not join the Lions.

Further details can be found on our website www.horshamlions.freeuk.com or contact me at david@trowbridge.me.uk

Thank you again to all those who have made these collections such a success.

David Trowbridge

President, Horsham Lions Club, Pondtail Drive, Horsham