Letter: Lead the way on Remembrance

Of course John Barstow (Letters, April 5) is right about the need for a total retail closedown on Remembrance 2018.

We all enjoy the benefits of our inheriting a prevailing commercial Europe after the two world wars, thanks to the sacrifices of our women and men, service people and their families, during those times of brutal international warfare.

The survival of ourselves and that of our different cultures in Europe was, at the end of the day, thanks to Uncle Sam – the yanks.

The more you think about it, the more appropriate Mr Barstow’s idea becomes.

A total retail closedown should be headed up, first of all, by a local Sussex retailer. But then Waitrose might beat them to the mark, or maybe the Co-Op. Local businesses should ‘sign up.’

As a Liberal Democrat, yours truly is arguing for our Party, locally and nationally, to get behind the idea of a total retail closedown on Remembrance Sunday 2018. A decision is imminent.

People in the USA are considering these things as well as us, so people of Sussex, get behind a total retail closedown on Remembrance Sunday 2018.

Sussex can lead the way.

Steve Holbrook

Royal British Legion Standard Bearer 1994 to 2015

Plantation Way, Storrington