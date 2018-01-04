Letter: Hat-trick of Billingshurst bank closures

The latest Lloyds Bank advert says ‘Whatever your next step, we are by your side’.

No they are not. They are closing our branch, and many others.

It does seem very suspicious to me that all three banks in Billingshurst are closing within seven months of each other, two within a fortnight.

Surely they could come to some arrangement whereby there is one bank left, even if it was part time, or a mobile that travels round to the villages.

The taxpayer bailed them out a few years ago, but no consideration is given in return.

Barbara Thomas

Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst