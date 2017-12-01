Letter: Does Horsham need to ‘modernise’?

I was shocked and horrified when I saw the proposed plan for the redevelopment of the Lynd Cross area in Horsham.

Until now it has always been a relatively secluded place, like a small ‘oasis’, with charming rock gardens and beautiful trees, reminiscent of small French market towns, a delightful place for lunch or coffee under the umbrellas, and no visible traffic.

We noted recently how the trees at the end near the Olive Branch have been savagely cut back, exposing the ugly view of traffic turning from the Bishopric for no good reason. Why do this?

Surely we should maintain this most attractive area in keeping with the charming Carfax which is one of the delights of our beautiful town.

There are not many town centres as lovely as this, and should be preserved for people to appreciate and enjoy.

The beautiful birch trees planted at the end of West Street have been a lovely improvement and would be a sad loss, as would be the surrounding seating area.

Another point to consider - the suggested ugly redevelopment with bare wide space would provide an area idyllic for youths on bikes and skateboards to perform their antics and ‘wheelies’ as they frequently do down West Street despite being crowded with people.

We have lived here for 20 years and would be devastated if our lovely town centre was destroyed by such a hideous plan to ‘modernise’.

There must surely be a better use for council funds.

N. Walker

Dorking Road, Warnham