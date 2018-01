Yet again Horsham District Council has forgotten that Boxing Day is a public holiday, and charged full price for car parking.

Yes, I have a ticket to prove it.

But on a more serious note, how about a campaign to change the law to make Boxing Day like Easter Day, when all the big shops have to be closed?

It would give many shop workers a break, and wouldn’t do the rest of us any harm either.

Nick Rose

Redford Avenue, Horsham