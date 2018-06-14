Letter: Collection for MS Society

Horsham, Crawley and District Group would like to thank everyone that contributed to our collection for the MS Society in Horsham town centre on 7th June 2018. We were able to raise £601.08.

These valuable funds help provide facilities to improve the lives of people affected by MS and their families. It could provide support and treatment to someone affected by the difficulties of MS. Or it could provide social events allowing people affected by MS not to feel isolated in their own homes.

Elizabeth Comber

Administration Volunteer, Drake Close, Horsham