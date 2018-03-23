Letter: Charity seeking Horsham base

I chair the Olive Tree Cancer Support Charity which is aiming to open up an additional to Crawley drop-in and therapy centre in Horsham for cancer patients and their families.

We had planned to do this at the beginning of the year but were thwarted at the last hurdle by unfavourable commercial terms from the landlord and their solicitor. We had signed the lease in early December!

We are particularly disappointed as we had been actively fundraising in Horsham plus recruiting volunteers, including getting planning permission for change of use for the property.

So now we need to find a suitable replacement commercial property for rent in the centre of Horsham asap, minimum two year lease.

So this is a request for potential landlords to get in touch with Alyson, our fundraising manager, on alyson@olivetreecancersupport.org.uk.

Thank you.

Ann Edwards

Chair, Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, The Olive Tree, Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley