Letter: Billingshurst roadworks create gridlock

I live in Broadbridge Heath and travel Monday to Friday every week to work in Midhurst.

The roadworks on the A29 at Billingshurst are causing me delays in getting to work.

On January 4 I was queued in traffic from just past the Five Oaks garage to the bottom main roundabout where I turn right towards Pulborough/Wisborough Green.

The traffic was gridlocked and it moved very slowly. It took me almost an hour to get to work! I was caught up in the traffic for approximately 25 minutes.

These traffic lights are a nuisance and I was so pleased when finally in December the traffic lights that had been in place - for months - were cleared.

I detest the fact that not only there are traffic lights there, there are also traffic lights and roadworks at the bottom of the road which I live on - which also delays me!

I am also delayed coming back from work which is not good as certain days I need to be back by a certain time due to family commitments.

I am sure I will not be the first person, or the last person to write to you about this.

Aliska Elliott

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath