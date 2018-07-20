Learn much from Gareth

Football hero of West Sussex, Gareth Southgate of Crawley, encouraged his World Cup players to ‘write their own stories’ (‘Celebrating a footballing gent’, County Times sister paper, the West Sussex Gazette, July 11).

As England’s manager he teaches by example, urging his young players to work hard in preparation, practice the art of penalty-taking, not be defined by the failures of the past, never give up, and achieve the best together as a team.

We can all learn much from this man.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village