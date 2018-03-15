Keep village tidy

Many thanks to all the Sandgate volunteers for a fantastic job clearing up our Storrington village.

I walk my dog every day and it was a pleasure walking round Riverside pond and not having to avoid the mud and debris.

Sadly others not so appreciative by dumping Waitrose trolleys in the library car park area and even throwing them in the pond and those dog owners amongst us who still refuse to clear up after their animals.

This is so sad as we all need to be responsible and keep our village tidy.

Paula Thomas

Hanover Walk, Storrington