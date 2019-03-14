Incinerator and housing development double blow for Horsham

So it seems there is again a possibility that Horsham will have to put up with an incinerator plant and high chimney to accept the rubbish from miles around and now that the council have lessened their reasons for objection to it, presumably the North Horsham development in its shadow they also consider acceptable.

Having lived in Horsham for nearly eighty years, both the monstrosity and the unwanted first step to a link with Crawley would be disappointing additions to a once pretty market town and I had hoped that at least one would be dismissed; surely they could not put the two together!

I am fortunate to live on the other side of the town and can sympathise with those near North Horsham and the future inhabitants who may come to an area beside an incinerator and separated from Horsham town by a main dual carriageway, making it easier for them to use the shops of Crawley than Horsham.

I first came to Horsham in1940 to escape the severe bombing of Eastbourne so I am passing my opinion almost as a local man!

All we need now is for somebody to strike oil in Horsham Park...

Derek J. Santer

Highlands Avenue, Horsham