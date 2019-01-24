Horsham’s outside gym is a great idea

Share your story with a reporter in Burgess Hill this Friday (January 18)
Share your story with a reporter in Burgess Hill this Friday (January 18)

Great to see the improved exercise items around our main Horsham Park.

What could be better than getting out in the fresh air in all kinds of weather to have a walk or jog around the park and then use the new facilities there.

The all-weather outside gym and bars areas certainly help gentle or more dramatic exercising a pleasure.

Well done Horsham District Council. After various criticisms this I feel is a good effort and may also help the wellbeing of residents so helping our overstretched NHS services.

Terry Slade

Cavendish Close, Horsham