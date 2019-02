Well said H. Ashby - ‘We are now at saturation point’ (letters, February 14). You have voiced what people are thinking clearly and directly.

Council - please respond in full, explaining precise plans regarding additional dentists, schools, hospitals and emergency services provision for the planned 2,750 new houses Legal & General are going to build.

You owe every single resident the answer.

Or, maybe, you don’t think you do?

Or maybe you don’t have a plan?

Steve Gumbrell

Pondtail Road, Horsham