On March 7 at 2pm I used the pay machine in Swan Walk car park, Horsham, at a cost of £2.40 for two hours’ parking on number three floor.

When I got to the barriers it would not open until I called for help.

Was it my fault or because of the pay machine?

It is too hi-tech. The old machines were much better and quicker - no fuss!

How many older people have this trouble? Also it holds up queues.

Can we ask - bring back the old pay and display.

p. howard

Wicks Road, Billingshurst