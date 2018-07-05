I read with interest your published list of those groups that had been awarded funding to stage events in next year’s Horsham District Year of Culture.

I also noted, to my astonishment, that none of the groups selected by the awarding panel took as their subject what must be our greatest ever cultural figure, Percy Bysshe Shelley, whose family lived in Warnham and Horsham and whose reputation as a leading Romantic poet - alongside Keats and Byron - remains at both national and worldwide levels.

It is right and proper, of course, to reflect contemporary issues in such events, but to ignore our one real claim to cultural greatness is pretty shocking.

Brian Slyfield

Denne Road, Horsham