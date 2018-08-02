Garden towns on the agenda

Within the last 30 or so years, Horsham and the surrounding villages including Broadbridge Heath, Billingshurst, Pulborough and Southwater have taken a significant amount of new housing.

Existing good services and infrastructure meant these places were more suitable but will a continued expansion to these communities, damage the community itself?

By creating an urban sprawl, residents will no longer have village communities which thrive in having their own identity.

The idea of garden towns may be unpalatable but the continuing expansion of villages could be more damaging to these existing communities.

Derek Moore

Millfield, Southwater