Call for volunteers to maintain Horsham town centre garden

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is known for its gorgeous garden providing a place of tranquillity in the heart of Horsham town centre, which is the result of hard work by a team of dedicated volunteers.

We now need two or three new volunteers to join the Horsham Museum garden team. RHS qualified preferred but a good horticultural knowledge is essential.

Must be reliable and attend regularly and able to work with the team or on their own for about three hours a week, or maybe more at the busiest times of year.

Initially volunteers will be invited for an informal interview with the existing team, and if successful fill in an application form before induction commences.

An additional person is sought to undertake sweeping up and tidying generally, but also to be able to do extra watering when the need arises.

Please email museum@horsham.gov.uk if you are interested or leave your details at the front desk at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, 9 Causeway. Horsham, RH12 1HE

Rachel Weller

Administration assistant, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, Causeway, Horsham