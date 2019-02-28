Call for nominations for British Heart Foundation awards

Last year, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) hosted its first ever national Heart Hero Awards.

This ceremony was a fantastic and emotional night which celebrated winners and nominees from different walks of life and from every part of the UK.

They ranged from inspirational children to remarkable fundraisers and heroic individuals who stepped up to save the life of a stranger using CPR.

Each winner and nominee shared a spirit that embodies all that is best about the UK.

We know there are many more unsung Heart Heroes out there and we want to shine a light on their selfless achievements. This will help the BHF raise awareness of the need for continued funding to bring new hope to the seven million people in the UK who are living with conditions such as stroke, coronary heart disease, vascular dementia and diabetes.

That’s why we are calling on your readers to make a valuable nomination for the Heart Hero Awards 2019.

A ‘Heart Hero’ can be anyone from a nurse or doctor working in the field of heart disease to a young person with heart disease that has shown incredible courage and determination.

Those shortlisted will be invited to a glitzy awards ceremony in London on 20th September, when the winners will be announced.

There are three categories open for public nominations: My Healthcare Hero, Inspirational Heart Hero and the Mark Lynn Young Heart Hero Award (under 18).

To find out more about the categories or to make a nomination, visit www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Entries close at 4pm on Friday, 1st March – we wish everyone the best of luck with their entries.

Simon Gillespie

Chief Executive, British Heart Foundation, Coventry Road, Sheldon, Birmingham